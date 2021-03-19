INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — As Loyola was getting set for their opening round game in the NCAA Tournament, they found out their opponent Georgia Tech would be without ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright due to COVID-related issues.

The Ramblers are back in the NCAA Tourney for the first time since going to the Final Four in 2018.

And just like in 2018, this team is in no way celebrating just making the big dance.

“The mentality is we’re just not happy to be here. I said that a lot the first time around in 2018 – we want to compete. We want to win. We want to advance, you know, enjoy the moment – don’t make the moment so big, it can’t perform,” said Loyola Head Coach Porter Moser. “When it was time to lock in, we were locked in.”

Loyola tips off against Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. ET Friday on TBS.