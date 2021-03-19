MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jackson Health System has marked one year since the first person with COVID-19 was admitted to one of their hospitals.

In the year since they have treated thousands of people with the virus at its three hospitals.

On Friday, the health system honored its frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly over the last year.

“At the time we knew so little about the virus, how it spread, or who was most at risk. We also had no idea how long it would last or the impact it would have on our reality,” said Jackson Health President and CEO Carlos Migoya who reflected on the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, the hospital system has treated more than 5,300 survivors of the virus.