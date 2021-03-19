MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Local high school student Vincent Toranzo, born and raised in Pembroke Pines, has taken a seat on an administration panel that is charged with making sure all Americas are treated equally when it comes to combating the pandemic.

“We are so proud of you,” said Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, when referring to Toranzo.

Toranzo who during the last election was all in on the Democratic presidential campaign.

“We are facing two public health crises in America right now. One, the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken thousands of lives, and two, the gun violence epidemic that has taken thousands of lives also,” said Toranzo.

A high school senior at Pembroke Pines Charter High School, Toranzo is no stranger to politics or campaign work.

“As a Latino, I have seen firsthand how the Hispanic population and people of color are being disproportionality affected by this pandemic,” said Toranzo.

Toranzo now sits on the twelve-member Biden-Harris administration COVID-19 health equity task force.

“I was very surprised to see that an overwhelming number of children who have died from COVID-19 are people of color,” said Toranzo.

The purpose of the task force is to make sure all citizens regardless of color, gender, sexual orientation or economic status get a fair shake when it comes to COVID response and recovery.

“We will be providing recommendations to this administration for addressing health inequities caused by this pandemic but also preventing such inequities in the future, future pandemics,” he added.

The committee’s recommendations will impact legislative proposals the Biden administration will take to

Congress.

Toranzo says he’s interested in policies that will get students back into the classroom.