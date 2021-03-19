MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,093 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
That brings the total to 1,999,257 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 54 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,273.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.02% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.46%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,235 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 6 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 5,716.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 432,177.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.84% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.07%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 704 new cases and 8 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,580.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 206,889 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.49% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.09%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 10 new cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 10 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,191 cases and 48 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 2.73% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.52%.