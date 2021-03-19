MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Coral Reef Senior High School teacher accused of inappropriate behavior involving a student has been arrested.
In a message sent to parents, Principal Nicole Berge-MacInnes said the teacher, identified as Rafael Antonio Birrell, had been under investigation over the past year by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department.READ MORE: Military Drone Washed Ashore On Boynton Beach
She said as soon as the allegations surfaced, he was immediately reassigned away from the school.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Additional Benefits In The Economic Relief Package
“We want to assure you that Coral Reef Senior High School continues to be a safe place for students. We will always take every precaution to safeguard the children in our care,” said Berge-MacInnes in an email to parents.
“As a result of the arrest, the individual’s employment will be terminated and he will be prevented from seeking future work with the District,” Miami-Dade Schools said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Jackson Health System Marks One Year Since Admitting Its First COVID-19 Patient
Birriel, a Social Studies teacher, was employed by the district for 13 years and had no prior history in his personnel file.