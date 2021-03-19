  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Coral Reef Senior High School teacher accused of inappropriate behavior involving a student has been arrested.

In a message sent to parents, Principal Nicole Berge-MacInnes said the teacher, identified as Rafael Antonio Birrell, had been under investigation over the past year by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department.

She said as soon as the allegations surfaced, he was immediately reassigned away from the school.

“We want to assure you that Coral Reef Senior High School continues to be a safe place for students. We will always take every precaution to safeguard the children in our care,” said Berge-MacInnes in an email to parents.

“As a result of the arrest, the individual’s employment will be terminated and he will be prevented from seeking future work with the District,” Miami-Dade Schools said in a statement.

Birriel, a Social Studies teacher, was employed by the district for 13 years and had no prior history in his personnel file.

