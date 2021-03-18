MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix announced Thursday that it will administer its 1 millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

“When Publix was approached to assist in administering these life-saving vaccines, we didn’t hesitate to say ‘Yes’ because we believe it is a privilege to care for our communities during a time of need,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “I’m extremely proud of our pharmacy, store and support teams for their hard work over the past 10 weeks. Their dedication and commitment to service have played a large part in the success of our efforts.”

The company also announced that more than 140,000 additional doses have been administered at Publix locations in Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.

Publix operates 1,268 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.