MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the fatal police-involved shooting of a man who had crashed a stolen SUV inside a food market in SW Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the fatal shooting occurred after an armed man crashed a stolen Range Rover inside a food market in the area of 173 Street and Homestead Avenue.

Authorities said everything began at around 1 p.m. when the suspect approached a Miami-Dade County bus and attempted to take a bicycle from the storage area on the front of the vehicle.

Police say a confrontation ensued and the suspect fired at an individual who tried to stop him. That individual was not injured in the shooting.

Authorities said the suspect stole a bike and ended up near a gas station. He then tried to enter the gas station but was not able to.

Police said that as Miami-Dade police officers arrived, he began firing at police officers.

They say he then stole a Range Rover that had been at the gas station and crashed int into the food market.

The man, according to police, began to shoot at police as he exited the store and was then shot by police.

Chopper4 images showed the dark-colored SUV partly inside a food market store and at least 10 police vehicles at the scene.

No word if anyone had been injured as a result of the vehicle crashing inside the store.