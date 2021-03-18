MIAMI (CBSMiami) It was a mild start to Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

This afternoon will be warmer and windy at times. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday night will be mild again with low to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s and the potential for some afternoon storms due to an approaching cold front.

Saturday morning will be cooler with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the upper 70s and a few showers will be possible. Sunday we’ll wake up to the low 60s and highs climb to around 80 degrees. Some showers may move in due to an area of low pressure that may linger.

On Monday spotty showers will be possible and highs remain around 80 degrees through early next week.