MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade’s two FEMA-funded, state-run satellite COVID-19 vaccination sites will open Thursday in two new locations.
The sites are at Charles Hadley Park, at 1350 NW 50th Street in Miami, and at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 Street in Cutler Bay.READ MORE: Miami Proud: 'A Safe Haven For Newborns' Marks 20 Years Of Helping To Save Babies
Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott expects the site to be busy.
“They will do a minimum of 500 vaccines a day,” he said. “So there is a potential we could vaccinate a large number of people.”
The pop-up sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and no appointments are needed. They will be open through March 23rd.
Vaccinations are given to people 60 and older, K-12 teachers and school employees, firefighters and police officers 50 years and older, and people with medical conditions who bring a doctor’s note or signed form from the Florida Department of Health.READ MORE: Miami Beach Officials & Residents Say Unruly Spring Break Crowds Are Ruining City’s Image
A third FEMA-funded, state-run vaccination site is at Miami Dade College North Campus. No appointment is necessary and this site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Miami Dade College North, Hadley Park, and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts will be administering the Pfizer from here on out,” said vaccine testing sites spokesman Mike Jachles.
The FEMA-supported sites have exceeded the expectations.
“Everyone at the sites they are dedicated and committed to one thing, and that’s delivering vaccines in a professional manner,” Jachles said. “We saw almost 5,000 vaccines administered on Tuesday and almost 4,000 on Wednesday.”MORE NEWS: Florida's New Invasive Species Is A 10-Foot Long River Monster
It should be noted, the two new sites will replace those in Miami Springs and in North Miami Beach which delivered their last vaccinations on Wednesday.