MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade’s two FEMA-funded, state-run satellite COVID-19 vaccination sites will open Thursday in two new locations.

The sites are at Charles Hadley Park, at 1350 NW 50th Street in Miami, and at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 Street in Cutler Bay.

Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott expects the site to be busy.

“They will do a minimum of 500 vaccines a day,” he said. “So there is a potential we could vaccinate a large number of people.”

The pop-up sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and no appointments are needed. They will be open through March 23rd.

Vaccinations are given to people 60 and older, K-12 teachers and school employees, firefighters and police officers 50 years and older, and people with medical conditions who bring a doctor’s note or signed form from the Florida Department of Health.

A third FEMA-funded, state-run vaccination site is at Miami Dade College North Campus. No appointment is necessary and this site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Miami Dade College North, Hadley Park, and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts will be administering the Pfizer from here on out,” said vaccine testing sites spokesman Mike Jachles.

The FEMA-supported sites have exceeded the expectations.

“Everyone at the sites they are dedicated and committed to one thing, and that’s delivering vaccines in a professional manner,” Jachles said. “We saw almost 5,000 vaccines administered on Tuesday and almost 4,000 on Wednesday.”

It should be noted, the two new sites will replace those in Miami Springs and in North Miami Beach which delivered their last vaccinations on Wednesday.