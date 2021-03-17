FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A new COVID-19 vaccination center has opened at the Citi Center in Pompano Beach.

The drive-thru site, located at 1955 N Federal Highway at the corner of Copans Road and Federal Highway, is being run by the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine include:

Persons 60 years of age and older

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Health care personnel with direct patient contact

Additionally, all persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 may receive a vaccine with a signed physician attestation.

“I am thrilled to announce the Florida Department of Health in Broward County will be administering COVID vaccinations to residents at our Citi Centre site”, said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin. “I’m especially happy to see shots given in the northeast part of Broward County which will make it easier for area residents”.

Vaccines are available by appointment only.

Individuals can pre-register for the vaccine by calling 866-201-6313 or 844-252-2003 for TTY users, or by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov. All eligible individuals will be contacted when an appointment is available for them.

The site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. It will be closed Thursdays and Sundays. Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Citi Centre will continue to be a food distribution site every other Thursday.