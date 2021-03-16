MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The 20-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal will miss the Miami Open.

Nadal has confirmed he pulled out of the Miami Open on Tuesday because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open.

The hard-court tournament begins next Tuesday.

“For the moment I need to fully recover from my back problem and start to get ready for the upcoming clay court season in Europe,” Nadal said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Sad to announce that I won’t be playing in Miami, a city that I love. I need to fully recover and get ready for the clay court season in Europe. Special message to my fans in the US and in particular to the great Spanish speaking community FL who always give me a great support!💪🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 16, 2021

The tournament replied with a Tweet of its own to send him its best wishes.

“Miami loves you back! Best of luck in your recovery – hope to see you back on the court soon!”

#Miami loves you back! Best of luck in your recovery – hope to see you back on the court soon! https://t.co/7WqFkkXNzk — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 16, 2021

Nadal, 34, has reached the Miami Open finals five times but has never won the title.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion earlier withdrew from this month’s tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands.

At the Australian Open he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

