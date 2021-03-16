MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested in South Florida over the weekend on domestic rape charges.
David Warren Ray was deployed to serve near Miami in a Florida National Guard unit, according to an arrest report.
Ray, 39, was arrested at a hotel where he was staying on Friday night, the Miami Herald reported.
Ray, 39, was arrested at a hotel where he was staying on Friday night, the Miami Herald reported.
A lawyer for Ray was not listed on jail records.
No additional details were immediately available.
