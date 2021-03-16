  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Deputy Arrest, Florida Man, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested in South Florida over the weekend on domestic rape charges.

David Warren Ray was deployed to serve near Miami in a Florida National Guard unit, according to an arrest report.

Ray, 39, was arrested at a hotel where he was staying on Friday night, the Miami Herald reported.

Ray is a sergeant first class with the Army’s 116th Field Artillery Regiment, and had been in South Florida since January to help with COVID-19 response efforts, the Herald reported. His deployment was scheduled to end later this month.

A lawyer for Ray was not listed on jail records.

No additional details were immediately available.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

CBSMiami.com Team