MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is moving to Washington, according to an Associated Press source.

A person with direct knowledge of the move tells AP that Washington has agreed to sign the veteran quarterback. The contract cannot become official until the new league year starts Wednesday.

The 38-year-old gives Washington more experience at football’s most important position after it released Alex Smith.

The team now has Fitzpatrick, journeyman-turned-playoff standout Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen under contract at quarterback.

Washington also has the 19th pick in the draft and could use one of its first few selections on a QB of the future.

Fitzpatrick, or “FitzMagic”, would be in the mix for the present on what’s expected to be a one-year deal. He played in nine games last season for Miami, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Harvard graduate who was a seventh-round pick, 250th overall, in the same 2005 draft where Smith went first, has since appeared in 165 NFL games, all in the regular season. He has 223 touchdowns, 179 interceptions and thrown for 34,977 yards.

