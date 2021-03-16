MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have arrested a Homestead man after a child pornography investigation that took place for over a year.
Yoel Romero is accused of having pictures on a Google cloud account that showed very young children either posing or having sex with adults.
Police said when the 47-year-old was arrested he admitted to officers he saw the pictures, but added it was by accident as he was searching for porn online.
He was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography.
A $67,000 bond was set for Romero.