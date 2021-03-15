  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News, South Beach Wine & Food Festival

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some big and interesting changes have been announced for this year’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival as organizers plan to move forward with the big event, while dealing with the pandemic.

Perhaps the biggest change that may be part of the “new normal” in many places is that guests and staff will have to prove they’re vaccinated or have had a negative test three days before the event.

In addition to that, capacity will be cut in half and masks will be required.

And don’t expect any buffets as all food will be single-serving.

Organizers sent a list of two dozen new policies, which you can find by clicking here.

