MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The difficult part is not knowing and that is why Sophie Reeder’s disappearance haunts her father, mother, and police detectives.

On May 20, 2017, in the early morning hours, a then 15-year-old Sophie is seen on surveillance walking in the vicinity of Davie Boulevard in Southwest Fort Lauderdale.

She was never seen again. Sophie was dressed in a faux fur coat, sneakers and was wearing white headphones.

“This is definitely a case I think about on a regular basis,” said Fort Lauderdale lead detective on this case, Jennifer Saint-Jean.

CBS4 talked to Saint-Jean at the corner of Southwest 18th Avenue and Southwest 11th court where Sophie’s cell phone went silent a few hours after she was seen walking near Davie Boulevard.

“It wasn’t uncommon for her to go for walks, so we believe she was meeting with a friend, but we are not sure,” said Saint-Jean.

Police got a search warrant for a unit in the complex next to where the cell phone was tracked because Sophie had contact with at least one of the occupants.

The search warrant was executed but nothing was found that moved the case forward.

There has been renewed interest in the case with Discovery’s series, ‘In Pursuit the Missing,’ which spotlights missing person cases.

In the segment Sophie Reeder’s father, Patrick Reeder is interviewed.

Sophie was living with her dad and he explains what was happening at the time of her disappearance.

“The night before she was pacing back and forth. I told her to go to bed,” Patrick Reeder said.

When he found her bedroom empty the next morning, Reeder says, “I saw a calendar on her wall with the 19th x’ed out,” he says.

The 19th was the day before Sophie disappeared.

Police also say they don’t believe Reeder ran away because she left a candle burning in her bedroom and they found $300 dollars in cash in a bag.

“We know she was dabbling in adult material websites which could have gotten her entangled into human trafficking. That was one of our theories,” says Saint-Jean.

Over the years on the anniversary of Sophie’s disappearance, flyers with her image have gone up around Fort Lauderdale with the hope that someone will come forward with information.

CBS 4 spoke to Sophie’s mother, Nicole Twist about her daughter’s disappearance.

“I would like to say to Sophie, no matter what has happened, whatever you have gone through if you are

still able to come home, we love you and we will take care of you,” Twist told CBS 4 in 2018.

“I genuinely believe someone knows something,” said Saint-Jean.

“This case also sheds light on human trafficking and how much young adults need leadership and how important that is.”

Sophie turned 19 on February 19th, 2021.

If you have any information about Sophie Reeder contact Fort Lauderdale police at (954)828-5534.