MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across Miami-Dade and Broward with temperatures in the 60s Monday morning. It was milder across the Keys with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. Monday night will be pleasant with lows falling to around 70 degrees. A bit cooler inland overnight.

Tuesday will be warm and mostly sunny with highs near the mid-80s. We will continue with this pattern through St. Patrick’s day on Wednesday.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Our warmest day of the week will be on Friday due to a cold front that will increase our rain chance. Moisture associated with the front will lead to some showers and possible storms.

It will be cooler on Saturday morning with lows in the low 60s and high near 80 degrees. Sunday we’ll wake up to the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s.