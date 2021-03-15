MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The spring break crowds on South Beach are much larger this year than last year, which was the start of the pandemic. Now, officials are worried the increased visitors will worsen the spread of the virus.

“We’ve got too many people coming, we’ve got too many people acting out and we have COVID at the same time, so it’s a triple threat,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

And, as thousand flock to the beach, Gelber said he has a clear message for those wanting to cause problems.

“If you’re coming here to disrupt then it’s not worth the money to us. It’s not worth the revenue. You cannot pay our community to endure the kind of inappropriate and improper conduct that we’ve been seeing,” he said.

One of those incidents that took place Friday night. Video captured officers body slamming a suspect as they took him into custody.

“What happened was a large crowd gathered at some point in time there were people that went ahead and walked into the crowd started throwing up money into the air causing a larger crowd to gather,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Rick Clements.

As people attempted to pick up that money, things started to get out of hand, which is when officers went into the crowd, placing the person throwing the money under arrest.

During the process two officers received minor injuries as the crowds began to throw object at them. Both officers are said to be doing OK.

Despite the incident, Clemens said overall the crowds are behaving.

But as the crowd attempts to enjoy their spring break, law enforcement is staying vigilant and Mayor Gelber said they have a no tolerance policy.

“If you’re coming here because you think anything goes, you’re going to have a terrible time. We’re going to arrest you. We’ve made hundreds and hundreds of arrest,” he said.

Officials said so far they have made more than 100 arrest, seized 13 guns and issued more than 900 citations.