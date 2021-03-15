MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Vince Biegel agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins.
They also reached an agreement on a three-year deal with tight end Cethan Carter, who played in 46 games in three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, mostly on special teams.READ MORE: Women's History Month: Kayla Slovenec Breaking Barriers As Assistant Coach For St. Thomas University Men's Basketball Team
Biegel, who was to become a free agent Wednesday, had the best season of his three-year NFL career in 2020 for Miami. He started 10 games while totaling 59 tackles and 13 quarterback hits.READ MORE: SEE IT: Video Captures Small Plane Crash At North Perry Airport After Hitting Car With Woman, Child Inside
He also has played for Green Bay and New Orleans.MORE NEWS: ‘Entertainment District Is Simply Not Working For Us’: Mayor Dan Gelber Pushing To Redesign South Beach
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)