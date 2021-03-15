MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami has a new top cop.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has accepted the position as the city’s new police chief.

Acevedo sent an email to his department Sunday night saying he will be formally introduced as Miami’s new police chief on Monday.

Born in Cuba, Acevedo grew up in California. He has been Houston’s police chief for the last four years and served as Austin’s police chief before that.

“We got the Michael Jordan of police chiefs,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told CBS4’s Jim DeFede regarding the hiring of Acevedo.

The mayor told DeFede that Acevedo was his first choice all along but initially didn’t believe he was interested in coming to Miami. The deal came together very quietly over the past two weeks.

DeFede said Acevedo will be the first outsider to take the reins since John Timoney was hired in 2003 and led the department until 2010.

Acevedo will make slightly more than he does now in Houston – about $300,000, according to DeFede.

Miami’s last chief, Jorge Colina, made about $230K.