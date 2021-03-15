MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 2,826 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 1,979,634 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 99 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,959.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.13% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.52%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 700 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 9 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,669.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 427,600.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.87% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 415 new cases and 2 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,549.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 204,247 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.87% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.21%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 13 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,129 cases and 47 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.03% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.64%.