MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a quieter and calmer Saturday at Miami Dade College’s North Campus COVID vaccination site.

“Apparently if you come very early it’s getting packed, but they said after 3 p.m. it’s a breeze. We were in and out. We got our shots in less than 3 mins,” said Dan Montesi.

Natalia Duran who came with her family said they he just drove right up .

“It was pretty fast. Im so happy. I’m so thankful. I am really excited I got it,” said Natalia Duran.

However, major crowds earlier this week kept many from getting a shot. Claudia and Juan said this was the second time they attempted getting a vaccine at the Northwest Miami Dade site.

“There was no line! We didn’t even feel anything. We are just so happy,” said Claudia and Juan.

Earlier this week, lines of cars and people blocked traffic.

The smoother process at the MDC site has followed a staff crackdown on rules. The staff has made sure only eligible people get the vaccine.

“Yes, they were asking. I had to show a doctor’s note,” said Claudia.

The two smaller FEMA-funded state run sites have also been running, one located at the Miami Springs Community Center and another is located in North Miami Beach, the Allen Park Community Center.

Starting Monday, the city of Hialeah is opening a permanent vaccination site.

This came asFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis announced starting Monday those 60 and older could get vaccinated

“ I think as you get into some of the younger demographics where the risk is a lot lower i think less than 50-percent will opt for it. We got a little preview of that when we brought it to the hospitals we did the front-line healthcare professionals and a lot of the nurses chose not to do it. that was their choice. I think you’ll see something similar. I think you’ll see a majority of people 55 and up will ultimately want it but I think below 45 or 40 I think it’ll be less than a majority will ultimately want it,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.