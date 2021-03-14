  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:BSO, Local TV, Miami News, SWAT, Women's History Month

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – It’s Women’s History Month, and one local has become part of that history.

Officer Brook Gotschall of the Pembroke Pines Police Department has become the first woman to complete BSO’s SWAT school.

Gotschall was among 11 graduates representing several law enforcement agencies, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Miami Beach Police Departments.

