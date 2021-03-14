BROWARD (CBSMiami) – It’s Women’s History Month, and one local has become part of that history.
Officer Brook Gotschall of the Pembroke Pines Police Department has become the first woman to complete BSO's SWAT school.
Gotschall was among 11 graduates representing several law enforcement agencies, including the Broward Sheriff's Office, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Miami Beach Police Departments.
As March is Women’s History Month, we congratulate Officer Brook Gotschall from the @PPinesPD for making history as the FIRST female law enforcement officer to successfully complete the school. Congratulations, Ofc. Gotschall. Way to go! 💪🏼
— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 14, 2021