MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Spacewalking astronauts are taking extra safety precautions after possibly getting toxic ammonia on their suits.
NASA’s Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins had no trouble Saturday venting a couple of ammonia coolant lines that are part of the International Space Station’s external cooling system.READ MORE: Here's What Could Delay Or Lower Your Third Stimulus Check
But so much ammonia spewed out that Mission Control said it was going to be conservative and require extra inspections. The astronauts’ first suit check found nothing amiss.READ MORE: Key West Visitors Can Now Take A Ride In President Truman's Presidential Limo
The hose work should have been completed during a spacewalk a week ago. But power upgrades took longer than expected. So NASA ordered up a bonus spacewalk.MORE NEWS: 'Once In A Lifetime Event': South Florida Man Spots 5 Elusive Florida Panthers In Single Day, 4 At The Same Time
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)