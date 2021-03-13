MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fire inside the garage of a Cooper City home displaced a family of four on Saturday afternoon.
What's normally a quiet neighborhood in the Timberlake section of Cooper City had neighbors gawking at the flurry of firefighters which descended on the single-family home at 5124 SW 87th Ave.
When firefighters arrived just after 1 p.m., at the home in the are of the 5100 block of SW 87th Avenue, they were confronted with a large mass of billowing black smoke and menacing flames emanating from the garage.
Firefighters say the blaze was so intense, multiple hose lines were deployed to stave off fire from spreading.
Authorities said it took about thirty firefighters, about 20 minutes, to bring the flames under control which consumed much of the garage including a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
Firefighters say it appears the fire was caused by a faulty dryer.