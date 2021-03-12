MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Workers gathered in front of the Diplomat Hotel on Friday to demand a signed commitment to bring back 650 employees they say have contributed decades of work to keep the hotel running.
The workers say all they want is to know that when their jobs will be available. They say they will not be replaced with lower-paid, younger employees.
"These are women, mostly people of color, overwhelmingly immigrant workers who have given their lives to this hotel and they wanna come back and continue to make the hotel a success," said a former employee.
The workers include housekeepers, cooks, servers and bellmen.
Their union is also calling on Broward County legislators to tell business owners to bring back their long-time employees, especially as the tourism industry begins to rebound.