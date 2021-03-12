MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday morning, a woman who was severely injured by a drunk driver last November reunited with the good Samaritan who helped save her, along with first responders, doctors and nurses from Kendall Regional Medical Center, where she recovered.

Alba Alonso suffered serious injuries and had to have one leg amputated.

“As her luck would have it, across the street there was a good Samaritan, Jorge, who crossed the street to render aid,” said Jason Rozo, a captain for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Jorge witnessed what happened and rushed over to help Alonso.

He applied a tourniquet to Alba before fire rescue arrived. “They were able to continue care and gave her a fighting chance,” said W.L. Williams, Director of EMS for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

She would continue to fight at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Friday morning, she had a chance to meet all of those that helped her along the way.

“I feel very blessed to have this opportunity to have everyone here,” said Alonso.

It was also the first time she was able to meet Jorge.

“He saved my life,” she added. It was a selfless act that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue acknowledged with a medal at the ceremony.

It was a chance for Alonso and her family to show appreciation to everyone who helped her immediately after her crash to the completion of her recovery.

“Alba and Jorge give us all hope that there is an abundance of strength and goodwill in our community,” said Dr. Michael Renda, who is on of many doctors and nurses who worked Alonso’s recovery.