MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A smaller line formed before dawn Friday at the FEMA-funded, state-run Miami Dade College’s North Campus vaccination site compared to lines earlier in the week.

On Thursday, the site delivered 2,384 vaccinations, of those 1,712 were Pfizer vaccine and 672 were the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I had anxiety. Just by having this makes me feel so good,” said Caprina Zayas, who received a vaccine.

The lines moved smoothly compared to earlier in the week when there were hiccups due to the staff at the FEMA-funded state site not following state rules. Many not eligible people received a vaccine.

However, on Thursday the staff screened drivers early and turned ineligible people around.

“Staff has worked to enhance the traffic flow,” said Mike Jachles, Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesman.

Two new smaller FEMA-funded state-run sites with about 500 allocated shots also opened.

The site in North Miami Beach, at the Allen Park Community Center, administered 444 shots, 193 of the Pfizer vaccine and 251 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The other site at the Miami Springs Community Center administered 501 shots of the Pfizer vaccine. They stopped giving vaccines around four in the afternoon.

However, over at the North Miami Beach site, at five in the afternoon, staff announced they had leftover vaccines. All comers, including some ineligible, got a vaccine.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has faced criticism of low demand at sites prompting administrators to offer the shots to any takers.

Thursday, he announced lowering age restrictions.

“Go down to 60 on Monday. We get to 55 relatively soon and then if the supply gates really open, we could be at a position sometime in April where it would just be available. People can get it. So that’s exciting,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote a letter to the governor proposing a 10-year step down, every two weeks. She asked for a definitive schedule.