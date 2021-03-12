MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday, March 14 is National Pi Day, an annual celebration of the mathematical sign pi and the only day that honors a number. The first three and most recognized digits are 3.14 which means the day is celebrated by pi enthusiasts and pie lovers alike!

But if you’re not into math, here’s the good news, there isn’t any math needed to get your hands on some delicious Pi day deals.

Check some of them out here:

7-Eleven: Get a large pizza for just $3.14. Launch your 7-Eleven app and find the deal in the 7Rewards or order through 7NOW delivery to get cheese, pepperoni or extreme meat variety delivered or order ahead for pick up on March 14. For every whole pizza purchased on Pi Day, 7-Eleven plans to provide a meal to Feeding America

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get 50% off any large pizza using promo code HALFOFF at checkout. Available for takeout and delivery.

Blaze Pizza: Download the Blaze Pizza app, signup for a Blaze Rewards account, and set your favorite Blaze Pizza location and you’ll sent a reward to get a Blaze Pizza for just $3.14 on your next visit good through April 12.

Boston Market: You can get a free chicken pot pie this year at Boston Market. Snag a free pot pie with the purchase of another pot pie when you download the restaurant’s app on Pi Day.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: BOGO! (Buy one, get one!) Order a Cheddars Homemade Pot Pie on March 14, you get a second pot pie to bake at home.

Cici’s Pizza: Enjoy 2 large 1-topping pizzas for just $5.99 each. Just use this coupon, which is valid until March 28.

The Fresh Market: They are offering a $3.14 discount on chicken pot pies and 9-inch apple and cheery pies.

Papa John’s Pizza: When you order one large pizza, you’ll get a second for just $3.14.

Pieology: Calling all REWARDS users. Pieology Life Rewards members can celebrate National Pi Day at Pieology with $3.14 off a $10 purchase or more on March 14.

Sprouts Farmers Market: For those with a sweet tooth, swing by Sprouts and take home an 8-inch sweet apple or vegan apple pie for $3.14. Although there are no Sprouts in Miami, pay a visit to their Miramar location.