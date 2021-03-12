MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday has arrived and with it came a few morning showers over parts of South Florida, including the Keys.

The good news is that the shower activity remained light and quickly ended by late morning.

The windy pattern is also coming to an end since high pressure is sliding into the Sunshine State, from the Atlantic, beginning Friday So breezy conditions are still possible along the coast with an ocean breeze topping 15 mph through the afternoon. Then light east wind for Saturday and Sunday will give way to more boaters enjoying their time on the water through the weekend.

High pressure is expected to remain in control over Florida for the weekend and through next week. During this time of the year, this weather setup is desirable for a dry pattern and a warming trend. So, the weekend will certainly feel pleasantly warm thanks to low humidity and lots of sunshine. A stable and dry weather pattern will continue through mid-week.

High temperatures in the low 80s this weekend with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Afternoon high will rise each day of this dry pattern. The mid to upper 80s are possible by next Wednesday.