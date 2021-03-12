  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News, Pivoting In A Pandemic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, the Miami-based and minority-owned advertising and public relations firm, CCOMGROUP, overcome many obstacles to win big at the 2020 American Advertising Awards.

These awards honor the best in local advertising and the CCOMGROUP took home 15 ADDY Awards following the unprecedented year.

Faced with the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic, the company was able to shift gears and deliver campaigns for its clients working in TV, online video, experiential events, social media, web series and more.

“It’s a tremendous accomplishment knowing it has been the toughest year for all, especially our industry and line of business. We may have faced challenges along the way, but that did not stop us from delivering first-in-class campaigns, strengthening relationships with our client partners and bringing new business to them,” stated Luis González Esteves and Manuel Machado, Co-Chairmen of CCOMGROUP.

CCOMGROUP won five gold and 10 silver ADDY Awards.

They produced their content for clients in COVID-safe environments and transformed in-person events to successful virtual occasions.

The award ceremony for this year’s win at the local AAFMiami competition will take place on March 18.

