FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — Trinidad and Tobago national team regular Joevin Jones agreed Thursday to a two-year contract with David Beckham’s Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.
A 29-year-old old midfielder and left back, Jones has nine goals in 76 international appearances and was a second-half substitute in the Soca Warriors' 2-1 win over the United States in October 2017 that prevented the Americans from reaching the World Cup.
Jones has played for W Connection (2009-14), HJK Helsinki (2014), the Chicago Fire (2015), the Seattle Sounders (2016-17, 2019-20) and Darmstadt (2018-19). He won MLS titles with the Sounders in 2016 and ’19, converting his spot kick during the penalty-kicks win over Toronto in the 2016 championship.
He had two goals and three assists in 17 games last season. Jones joins a team under new coach Phil Neville.
“I know Joevin well from my time in Seattle, he has the technical ability to change games and will be a good fit with us at Inter Miami,” Miami chief soccer officer Chris Henderson said in a statement.
Major League Soccer announced last week it is investigating whether Inter Miami violated salary budget and roster guidelines by its signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi last August.
