HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site opened Friday for those who are eligible and looking to get the first shot.

Milander Park site, at 4800 Palm Avenue, is administering vaccinations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Lester Lisa said after having open heart surgery this convenient way to get a vaccination was a blessing.

“I got up, grabbed some coffee, saw it on the TV news, and said let me go,” he said.

On Monday, a permanent COVID-19 vaccination center will open at Bucky Dent Park, located at 2250 W 60 Street.

The site will open at 8:30 a.m. and vaccinated 200 people daily for the next sixty days.

Hialeah said those eligible for vaccinations include people 60 years and up with their driver’s license or Florida identification card, front-line health care workers, firefighters, police, education workers, and health workers who must present a Florida ID and workplace credentials.

People under the age of 60 years old who are medically vulnerable must present the doctor validated medical document ensuring their medical condition.

Only first-time shots will be given at this site.