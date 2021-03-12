ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – Walt Disney World will soon make it a little easier for guests to have access around the resort by simply by using their mobile phone or smart device.

Guests will be able to create a MagicMobile pass on the “My Disney Experience” app and then add it to their device’s digital wallet.

MagicMobile is an extension of the MagicBand which allows guests to enter the parks wearing a special Disney wristband.

“It works like magic – most features will be available by just holding up your smart device near an access point, just like you do with a MagicBand,” according to the Disney Parks blog.

The app will make it easy to get into a park with just a tap or redeem a Fastpass reservation.

It will first be rolled out on Apple products.

“Disney MagicMobile service is a convenient and contactless way to access MagicBand features like theme park entry through the power of your iPhone, Apple Watch, or other smart devices,” according to the blog.

Disney already offers hotel guests the option to use their phones to unlock their rooms.

