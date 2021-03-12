MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A year ago, CBS4 met a dog named Clover, who had been wandering in the Redland for days after someone shot her in the face and left her jaw hanging.

Now, an update on Clover will put a smile on your face.

Clover is a happy, healthy dog who loves to run and play. She’s been in her “furever” home for a year now.

The gunshot wound, last year, made most of her lower jaw hang, not allowing her to eat or drink.

Rescuers got her to the Hollywood Animal Hospital where vets were able to fix her up.

After recouping, Rich Iannelli from Pompano Beach adopted her.

“I knew she was special, she had to be,” Rich said last year. “I never expected her to be as loving and outgoing and playful and strong and strong-willed.”

Initially, vets didn’t know if she’d survive. They had to remove about 75% of her lower jaw.

But now, she’s one lucky dog. Rich cooks her meals every day and takes her out to run and play often.

Rich is retired and is with Clover 24/7. He said this bundle of love changed his life.

“I have people all the time say, “Oh, God bless you, you did such a nice thing.”

Rich said, “God blessed me, for sure, trust me on this. This dog is everything. She’s really everything. A little miracle,” he said.