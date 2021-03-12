MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police said an eleven-year-old boy had to be hospitalized Thursday evening after he was attacked by a dog.

Police said it happened at around 8:30 p.m., in the area of the 4400 block of NW 73rd Avenue.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the 11-year-old boy to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with a bite in the arm. The boy was said to be in serious condition.

Here is what police said about the dog attack:

“The initial investigation revealed that the male juvenile was visiting family members at that location when he and 2 other juveniles went outside to play video games. The home owner’s dog followed the juveniles outside the residence and at some point the dog began barking and attacked the child.”

A second child had minor injuries to his back.

The dog was surrendered by the owner to the police and animal control was notified.