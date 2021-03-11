TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – It appears Gov. Ron DeSantis is canceling almost all COVID-related fines.
His office sent out an executive order Wednesday night, which reads, in part:READ MORE: Man Killed In Miami Overnight Shooting
“I hereby remit any fines imposed between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, by any political subdivision of Florida related to local government COVID-19 restrictions.”READ MORE: 'Once In A Lifetime Event': Miami Beach Man Spots 5 Elusive Florida Panthers In Single Day, 4 At The Same Time
The order applies to both individuals and businesses.
That stated, it’s not clear if governments will be forced to refund any money they’ve collected or if this order could be challenged in court.MORE NEWS: ‘We Can’t Tolerate That Here’: Heat Captain Udonis Haslem On Meyers Leonard’s Use Of Anti-Semitic Slur
Click here to read the executive order in its entirety.