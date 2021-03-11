MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Police say a man who claimed to be a cosmetic surgeon performed procedures on a woman at his Miami Beach apartment before allegedly raping her.
Police say Brody Amir Moazzeni, 35, met the victim through a mutual friend and identified himself as a cosmetic surgeon to the victim.
The arrest report says Moazzeni had the victim come to his residence where he performed various injections into her body, including her face area, arms, and legs.
Police said he told the victim that he was also a gynecologist and talked the victim into an examination of her pelvic area.
The victim, according to police, had an adverse reaction to the injections and that Moazzeni offered her to spend the night to allow for swelling to subside.
The arrest report also states that Moazzeni gave the victim an unknown drug which made her lose her inhibitions and that is when Moazzeni allegedly had intercourse with the victim.
During the investigation, detectives discovered that Moazzeni does not have a license in the state of Florida to perform any medical procedures.
Moazzeni was taken into custody following a search warrant, which revealed fake certificates, drugs and the metal object which he allegedly used to perform a gynecological evaluation.
Once in custody, Moazzeni told police that he had consensual sex with the victim at various times and that the item used for gynecological examinations was used by the victim herself.