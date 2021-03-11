MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a soggy start across much of Miami-Dade and Broward.

By mid-morning, the showers had tapered off and more sunshine is expected in the afternoon.

Our windy pattern continues thanks to a strong high-pressure system located northeast of the Sunshine State, over the western Atlantic.

A strong east breeze will blow 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The windy conditions continue to produce choppy waters in the Bay and offshore. Small craft advisory remains in effect.

A little bit of a change in the weather pattern arrives later Friday in the form of lighter winds. In addition, high pressure builds right over the Peninsula this weekend. This new set-up will not only help to drop the winds but also help temperatures heat up back into the 80s.

Mainly dry conditions in South Florida are expected for the weekend.

Thursday’s afternoon highs will top the upper 70s. Then near 80 degrees for Friday and low to mid-80s for this weekend’s high temperatures. The 80-degree weather expected to last through next week along with mainly dry conditions.