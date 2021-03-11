(CBSMiami)- The NBA announced Thursday that Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard has been suspended from all team activities for one week and fined $50,000 for an anti-Semitic comment he made earlier this week. In addition to the fine and suspension, Leonard will be required by the league to participate in a cultural diversity program.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Leonard’s comment “inexcusable and hurtful” in a statement released by the league.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society. Yesterday, he spoke to representatives of the AntiDefamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful,” Silver said in the statement. “We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league – equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect – at all times moving forward.”

Head coach Erik Spoelstra offered no excuse Wednesday for Leonard’s use of an anti-Semitic slur.

“He said something that was extremely distasteful and hurtful,” Spoelstra said. “And we’re left with the aftermath of that.”

Spoelstra has spoken with Leonard, as have other team officials.

“We can’t tolerate that here,” Heat captain and 18-year veteran Udonis Haslem said of the usage of the slur. “Right is right and wrong is wrong. And since I’ve been here in this organization, to the day I leave this organization and beyond, we’re going to try to be on the right side of everything — especially issues like this.”

Haslem was asked if Leonard ever used language around him that was offensive.

“No, sir,” Haslem said. “I’ve never heard him use any language that made me uncomfortable at all.”

Meantime, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation is offering him some sensitivity training.