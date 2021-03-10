MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It may have looked like any other vaccination site, but what made this one different Wednesday morning at the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired is that it recognized the difficulties the visually impaired have experienced through the pandemic and the vaccine effort.

“We struggle with social distancing, so I have my employees here helping our blind clients to be certain they are wearing masks and social distancing,” said Miami Lighthouse for the Blind President Virginia Jacko.

She worked with the Florida Department of Health to get 50 of her participants vaccinated.

“The fact that Miami Lighthouse is a center for people who are blind gives you confidence,” said Oseas DeLeon.

He was one of the fifty who got a shot. Confidence for those who rely on a sense of touch to be safe while they navigate through the effort to receive a vaccine.

“I am so grateful to the Department of Health, they have their nurse here today so that the blind and visually impaired can have an opportunity here at Miami Lighthouse to get the vaccination,” said Jacko.

For those fifty who left the center with a vaccine, they all agreed, “It’s a very good thing,” said DeLeon.