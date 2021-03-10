MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More reaction from the Jewish community on Wednesday following Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard anti-Semitic slur.

Leonard could face sanctions from the NBA, but one prominent Jewish athlete is extending an olive branch instead.

Julian Edelman, a guy Dolphin fans know quite well, wrote an open letter to Leonard after the Heat’s center landed in hot water after he spewed a slur during a stream of obscenities over a live stream during a videogame.

The New England wide receiver is inviting Leonard out to dinner, saying he believes the Heat’s player spoke more out of ignorance than hate.

Nevertheless, Edelman writes, “hate is like a virus, even accidentally it can spread.”

The Miami Heat condemned what he said, and said that Leonard, who is out for the season, would be away from the team indefinitely.

Meantime, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation is offering him some sensitivity training.

“It’s really just not okay. It’s not acceptable in this day and age for this kind of hatred, intolerance, bigotry, to be given a free and open voice. So, when a person like a star center or a backup center, it kind of gives permission to the people who follow him,” said Jacob Solomon of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

“We would be very pleased to meet with Mr. Leonard, to provide resources, educational resources, to have him visit the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach.”

If recent NBA history is any guide, Leonard could be fined or suspended for at least one game.

In his case, that would cost them about $115,000. Leonard makes more than $9 million a year. He could appeal anything that comes down the pipe.

No word if Leonard will take up those offers to get some sensitivity training.