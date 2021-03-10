  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade Transit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Houston and Dallas residents will soon get a much-needed delivery of water thanks to Miami-Dade transit workers.

The workers, along with a ground crew from American Airlines, joined forces to send more than 4,300 gallons of water to those affected by last month’s winter storms that tore through much of Texas.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said because South Florida is prone to natural disasters and storms, this hits especially close to home.

“It’s so impressive, people really want to help. Their hearts are open when they see others struggling,” she said. “This was something totally homegrown, something totally spontaneous that the workforce decided to do to help their brothers and sisters in Texas. It really warms my heart.”

The delivery comes as many in Houston and Dallas continue to deal with collapsed water infrastructure and electrical grids.

