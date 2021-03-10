MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said they have made an arrest in Tuesday’s deadly double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade police said officers were sent to NW 17th Avenue and 74th Street after they received reports of gunfire.READ MORE: No Injuries Reported In Northeast Miami-Dade Warehouse Fire
Arriving officers found a man dead on the scene and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Defrauding Restaurant Server, Stealing 2 Luxury Vehicles In Coral Gables
On Wednesday, Miami-Dade police said they had arrested Vincent Alexander, 28, in connection with the shooting.MORE NEWS: Miami Dade College North Campus COVID Vaccination Site Enforcing State Eligibility Guidelines
Homicide investigators said there was an argument between the victims and Alexander when shots were fired.