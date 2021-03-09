MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Celebration on the streets of South Florida after the Biden Administration extended Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelan exiles.

“We are saying thank you to the Biden administration for honoring his promise he made during the campaign,” said Avelys Ferro.

It was a street party of sorts at the El Arepazo stop in Doral.

Venezuelans and those in support champion the Biden administration to order TPS for undocumented Venezuelans.

Ferro calls it a collective sigh of relief.

“Many friends are sleeping better last night – many, many friends,” said Ferro.

President Joe Biden’s order protects roughly 320,000 Venezuelans living in the U.S. from deportation.

It gives them legal status for a year and half.

Under TPS, an individual has to provide proof of residency and pass background checks.

“President Biden made it possible for hundreds of thousands of families to stay safe and learn a living without fear of being returned to Maduro’s cruel and dangerous regime,” said Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

“We’re the United States. We provide shelter for people fleeing ruthless regimes,” said Congressman Ted Deutch.

The congressional members called the move compassionate and the right thing to do.

President Biden’s decision has received bipartisan support.

Sen. Rick Scott tweeted: “Great news! For years I’ve been calling for TPS for Venezuelans escaping @NicolasMaduro’s murderous regime, and I applaud today’s action by the Biden Admin to grant this. The U.S. stands with the people of Venezuela fighting for freedom.”

Congressman Carlos Gimenez said on Twitter, in part: “Countless Venezuelans have found a home in America where they can express themselves freely without fear of political retribution.”

Venezeulans have been running from a country dictated by the ruthless rule of Nicolas Maduro, where conditions are unthinkable.

“It’s not easy knowing your electricity can be cut at any time. Food shortages or just having access to food, but not having money to access that,” said Luis Atencio.

Atencio left Venezuela when he was 4. He left behind countless family members, who continue to suffer.

Wind-starched flags flew high above Tuesday’s rally, representing two countries hand in hand offering gratitude.