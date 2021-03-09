  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police said officers were sent to NW 17th Avenue and 74th Street after they received reports of gunfire.

Arriving officers found a man dead on the scene and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Homicide investigators said there was an argument between the victims and a third person when shots were fired. They have confirmed they have detained a man and he’s being questioned to determine his involvement, if any, in the shooting.

