MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade police said officers were sent to NW 17th Avenue and 74th Street after they received reports of gunfire.
Arriving officers found a man dead on the scene and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
Homicide investigators said there was an argument between the victims and a third person when shots were fired. They have confirmed they have detained a man and he’s being questioned to determine his involvement, if any, in the shooting.