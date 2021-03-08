MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The reward to find the shooter responsible for the death of a 6-year-old girl has been increased.

A drive-by shooting claimed the life of Chassidy Saunders while she was at a birthday party back in January.

She was gunned down behind the Burger King on NW 6 Place and 55 Avenue.

Miami PD said the little girl was one of three people shot that day.

The reward in her murder case is now at $12,000 – up from $5,000.

Remember, to be eligible for a reward, you must be anonymous to both the police and to Crime Stoppers. We need your story about the incident; we don't want your personal information. Call 305 471-8477 or web tip us https://t.co/fTWbLSTsjM. Give us details… lots of detail. pic.twitter.com/0lPzXvqj8a — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) March 7, 2021

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit the website at crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”

You can also contact the Miami Police Department Homicide Unit at (305) 603-6350.