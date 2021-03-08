FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The on the first day of practice, Inter Miami CF announced that Lewis Morgan, their Most Valuable Player in 2020, has signed a new contract with the club.

“Lewis is a player who stood out in his first-ever season in MLS, not only for his performance on the field but also positive attitude and willingness to be a team player at all times,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. “We’re thrilled to sign him to a new contract and reaffirm our commitment to valuable players who contribute to the team and proudly represent Inter Miami.”

The Scottish winger topped the team’s scoring and assist charts, with five and eight to his name respectively, helping Inter Miami clinch a historic playoff berth. Morgan signed for the club in January 2020 from Celtic FC in his native Scotland. He went on to start in all 23 of Inter Miami’s regular-season matches as well as its playoff match.

“I appreciate the opportunity that the Club gave to me as a player to come over here to a new league. Hopefully, I was able to deliver some performances and repay some of that faith, and that’s something that I want to continue to do from here on out,” said Morgan. “I’m really looking forward to this season and hopefully building on what we did last year. We know we have a talented group here and we’re looking forward to getting to work.”

The team will start the new season with a new head coach – Phil Neville.

The first preseason game will be against Miami FC at Inter Miami’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale on March 20th. The team will then travel north for four matches between March 27 and April 3. Inter Miami will then return to Fort Lauderdale for a final preseason game at home on April 10 – the opponent hasn’t been named.

The MLS regular season is scheduled to begin on April 17.

In its inaugural season, Miami finished 10th among 14 teams in the Eastern Conference with seven wins, 13 losses and three draws, and it lost to Nashville 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.