MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,312 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
That brings the total to 1,948,307 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 83 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,349.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.95% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.77%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 861 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 2 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,560.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 420,340.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.25% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.15%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 496 new cases and 12 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,477.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 200,139 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.78% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.44%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 19 new cases and no new additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 6,005 cases and 46 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.06% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.90%.