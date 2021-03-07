MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many in South Florida spent their Saturday getting vaccinated.

In Sweetwater, a temporary federal site at Ronselli Park will be open for a few more days.

“We will be open every day from the hours of 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.,” said Mayor Orlando Lopez.

The site will be open through Wednesday, March 10, and no appointment is needed.

“We are happy to see the progress we are making on vaccines— 3.4 million individuals, 2.6 million of which are seniors,” said Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “That has been our focus, but now we are able to open it up to more populations. We are excited about our law enforcement, our teachers, and those who have medical conditions under the age of 65.”

At the Sweetwater site, those 18 or older with medical conditions need to bring with them a Florida Department of Health form filled out by their doctor. They are giving about 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day.

Meanwhile, at the FEMA site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus, the crowds began to thin out later in the afternoon, with the weather keeping many away.

At this site, people can get the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and people do not need an appointment. Further, people with medical conditions do not need to bring the form from the Florida Department of Health as long as they have a doctor’s note.

“I have asthma, severe asthma,” said Charles Waldron, who received his first dose. “I came to get it just to be able to live again!”

“The process was very quick, easy,” said Nildred Fyad, a preschool teacher.

She said she feels like she now has an extra layer of protection, but reminds everyone to still keep up with safety protocols.

“Everybody, please use the mask, even if you have the vaccine. Keep using the mask,” she said.